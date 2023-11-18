Star Trek's Cause And Effect Episode Had TV Stations Flooded With Confused Calls

At the beginning of the 1992 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect," the U.S.S. Enterprise-D is going about its daily business. The senior staff is enjoying a poker game when the ship encounters a bizarre colossal negative space wedgie. Unexpectedly, a Soyuz-class starship appears out of the wedgie and crashes into the Enterprise, blowing it up. Everyone on board the Enterprise dies.

Then there's a hard reset. The Enterprise staff is mysteriously back at the first scene, playing poker on board a restored starship. They have no memory of being exploded. The day proceeds as it did the first time, only this time some crew members encounter strange aural phenomenon echoing through the ship. Also, everyone seems to have an uncanny sense of déjà vu. After cruising along for a day, the Enterprise encounters the same negative space wedgie as before. Once again, a Soyuz-class starship exits the wedgie, crashes into the Enterprise, and everyone dies again. Then there's another hard reset. Back to the poker game.

The Enterprise, Trekkies may quickly intuit, is trapped in a time loop (called a temporal causality loop in dialogue). Thanks to those aural clues, the Enterprise staff is able to vaguely intuit that something is amiss, but it will take a lot of clever problem-solving to escape the time crisis.

As one might imagine, the constant resetting of the episode back to the same opening poker game caused a little confusion among viewers. "Cause and Effect" was written by Brannon Braga, and he recalled — in a 2022 interview with SyFy — that audiences were calling into TV studios wondering if there was a technical problem that started the episode to restart midway through. No, there was no error. Braga was merely being clever.