Frasier Getting His Own Sitcom Wasn't The Original Plan For Post-Cheers Kelsey Grammer

When you think about it, "Frasier" is one of the most unlikely success stories in TV history. Running from 1993 to 2004, the show is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time and has recently returned some 20 years after it went off-air for a revival series currently streaming on Paramount+.

But a lot had to happen in order for this impressive multi-decade run to pan out. After the show on which Frasier Crane first debuted, "Cheers," almost crashed and burned during its first season, it went on to become the most celebrated sitcom of the '80s and still enjoys a legacy as one of the finest TV shows ever. In season 3 of the series, we were introduced to Dr. Crane for the first time. Originally intended to be a character that appeared in a few episodes as a way to further the will-they-won't-they romance storyline between Ted Danson's Sam and Shelley Long's Diane, Frasier was made a recurring character after the show creators, Glen Charles, Les Charles, and James Burrows were impressed with actor Kelsey Grammer's performance.

Frasier remained part of the show's central cast right up until it ended in 1992. By that point, Dr. Crane and his wife, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) had not only become integral to "Cheers" but had even showed up in the sort-of spin-off "Wings" in an episode entitled "Planes, Trains, and Visiting Cranes." All of which would suggest that Grammer and the "Frasier" writers knew exactly what to do when Paramount offered the actor a new show to follow "Cheers" — i.e. give Frasier his own show. Oddly enough, the original plan for Grammer's post-"Cheers" series was actually completely different.