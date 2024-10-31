Frasier Season 2 Returned To Seattle, And It Was A Huge Missed Opportunity

When Frasier Crane returned to our screens in 2023, it was a truly surreal experience for anyone who grew up on the original "Frasier." That seminal '90s sitcom ran from 1993 until 2004, delivering 11 seasons of timeless comedy that struck that perfect balance between humor and heart that characterized so many shows of the era.

The series saw Kelsey Grammer play the pompous yet eternally endearing psychiatrist, who offered advice to the citizens of Seattle via his KACL talk radio show. It was a simple premise that took a character who'd been a regular on "Cheers" and fleshed out his story to make one of the most successful TV spin-offs of all time — not to mention one of the best sitcoms ever to grace the pre-streaming era small screen.

So when it was announced that, 20 years after Dr. Crane left the air for good, Grammer was to star in a revival series that would see Frasier relocate to Boston to start a new life, it seemed like a mixed blessing to longtime "Frasier" fans. On the one hand, no one who grew up with the original show could claim not to be intrigued by such a proposition, even if they were simply interested to see what the heck a "Frasier" show produced in the streaming age would look like. On the other hand, reviving a beloved series in this way felt like yet another cynical appeal to our nostalgia-obsessed monoculture.

Now that we've had two and a half seasons of modern-day "Frasier," it's safe to say that the show isn't quite as bad as it could have been, but certainly isn't as great as it could be — mostly due to the fact the original cast is nowhere to be seen and the Boston setting doesn't quite suit Frasier in the way the Emerald City did. Now, with the eighth episode of season 2, entitled "Thank You, Dr. Crane," the doctor has finally returned to Seattle in what should have been a major moment for the revival series, but which instead ended up feeling like a big missed opportunity.