Frasier's New Style May Look Casual But The Price Tag Says Otherwise

The "Frasier" revival didn't get off to the most auspicious start. In fact, it got off to several less than ideal starts, with star Kelsey Grammer initially planning on bringing back the entire ensemble that made the original series so beloved. Unfortunately, no one actually wanted to come back, leaving Grammar and new showrunners Joe Cristali and Chris Harris to dream up a whole new chapter for Dr. Crane — one that would see him return to Boston and reinsert himself into the life of his son, Freddy (played by Jack Cutmore-Scott in the revival).

But even after locking in this new premise, there were further hurdles to navigate. Leaving aside the fact that when it finally aired, Frasier 2023 revealed itself as a series that really should have been a one-off special, the period directly before its launch on the Paramount+ streaming service also brought some minor controversy. A promo image for the revival show had Reddit in a tizzy due to its depiction of Dr. Crane in a navy blazer with jeans and running shoes. That might seem so insignificant as to not even qualify as nitpickery, but Frasier is a beloved character of the sitcom genre, and his fastidious style sense was part of what made him the lovably pompous snob he was. That is to say, this new look didn't seem to be quite in keeping with the smart designer attire he wore throughout the original sitcom, perhaps hinting at a show that would sully the memory of the great sitcom.

Now that all 10 episodes have aired, however, we know the revival didn't quite ruin the legacy of "Frasier," even if it didn't manage to fully justify its existence. What's more, it turns out the controversial casual Frasier attire wasn't quite as cheap as it looked.