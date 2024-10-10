Frasier Just Brought Back One Of The Best Recurring Characters From The Original Series

Even while the "Frasier" revival has struggled to match the original series, which ran from 1993 to 2004, the show is punctuated by moments of real charm. Most of those come as the result of pure jolts of nostalgia: the show is at its best when it brings in elements of its unimpeachably great predecessor.

Episode three of the "Frasier" revival was bittersweet for this very reason, bringing back Peri Gilpin as Frasier's former producer Roz Doyle and delivering one of the best installments of the reboot yet. Now, the revival has proven once again that all we really want to see is Frasier back with the characters we know and love. But this time, it isn't a main character that's restoring the charm to "Frasier."

It's not just that the original ensemble cast of "Frasier" provided the perfect support to Kelsey Grammer's fussy psychiatrist. The show also had some of the best recurring characters, too. From Edward Hibbert's Gil Chesterton and Patrick Kerr's Noel Shempsky to Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Sternin, "Frasier" was remarkable for having not just a standout central cast, but some of the best recurring characters and guest stars on TV. Now, the revival has brought back one of the finest of these frequent guests to once again take the new series up a notch.