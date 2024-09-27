The Frasier Revival Just Had Its Best Episode — But It's Bittersweet

"All About Eve," isn't actually all about Freddy's roommate at all. It's really about Peri Gilpin, who once again returns as Roz for this third installment of season 2. And once again, we're reminded of how much the original "Frasier" actors helped elevate the series around them.

Whereas season 2 opened with an okay but quickly forgettable couple of episodes, this third offering is striking for its marked improvement. Roz shows up at Frasier's university and the pair return home, where Roz quickly encourages Frasier, Alan, and Freddy to watch Eve's young son, John, so that she, Eve, and Toks Olagundoye's Olivia can have a girls night out. While the ladies venture out for what turns out to be a somewhat anticlimactic evening on the town, the boys find that John is, for lack of a better term, an absolute babe magnet, and take him to a fancy art gallery event to make the most of their new infant wing man. After Roz, Eve, and Toks decide to attend the same event, Eve is incensed to discover the boys' immature scheme, before the whole thing wraps up in classic sitcom fashion with a reconciliation between everyone involved.

It might not sound like all that fantastic a premise, but there's an undeniable feeling that this is closer to classic "Frasier" than the revival show has managed thus far. The idea of Frasier using a baby to gain attention from women is a simple but effective way of giving the audience a classic dose of the character's hubris, which is quickly deflated to brilliant effect. Roz slots into the group with ease, too, scolding Frasier for not helping Eve with the baby enough and bringing a grounding, motherly energy to the gang. For whatever reason, the jokes are also sharper than they were in the previous two episodes. Kelsey Grammer is clearly having a ball playing up Frasier's pomposity, casting aside his "boorishly folded pocket square" in an attempt to come across as more of a "free spirit." But the other characters get some great lines, too, such as when Olivia tries to convince Roz to attend the gallery event with "Look, I know it sounds terrible ...," then stopping abruptly.

None of this is revolutionary, but it feels like old "Frasier," and the fact it took Gilpin's return to get here is both heartening and disheartening at the same time.