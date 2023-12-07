How Does The Frasier Revival First Season Finale Stack Up Against The Original Christmas Episodes?

The "Frasier" revival show has wrapped up its Paramount+ run with a Christmas installment that, at times, manages to recapture the "Frasier" magic which has mostly eluded the series thus far. Earlier episodes have provided significant nostalgia hits by giving us a touching tribute to the late Martin actor John Mahoney, and a special guest appearance from Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith. But showrunners Joe Cristali and Chris Harris have saved the best for last.

The tenth and final episode of the new series, "Reindeer Games," not only sees the writers try their hand at a classic "Frasier" farce, it also features the return of Peri Gilpin as Roz, Frasier's former radio producer from the original series. Not content with just one major nostalgia hit, the episode also opens with the titular doctor sitting mournfully among his late father's Christmas decorations, which feature two specific items that appeared in previous "Frasier" episodes. From there, we're treated to what is easily the best episode of the revival, as Frasier attempts to hold a fancy Christmas Eve dinner party, only for pretty much everything to go wrong before his guests slowly migrate across the hall to his neighbor Eve's (Jess Salgueiro) apartment.

Roz shows up towards the episode's end to simultaneously lift Frasier's spirits and admonish her former boss for feeling too sorry for himself, before the pair return home to find that Frasier's son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), has put together the dinner party his father had envisioned. It makes for easily the best episode of the season, even if it doesn't quite rekindle the precise magic of past "Frasier" holiday celebrations.