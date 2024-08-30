David Hyde Pierce Has One Condition To Return As Niles For The Frasier Reboot

"It isn't so much about not doing that show, it's about the other opportunities that I have that I don't want to turn down," Pierce explained. His most recent credits include a starring role in the now-canceled Max original show "Julia," where he played the husband to renowned chef Julia Childs, and a role in "The Exorcism," part of the Russell-Crowe-plays-an-exorcist cinematic universe (note: this movie is somehow not actually related to "The Pope's Exorcist"). Pierce previously told the LA Times he was already committed to "Julia" and a role in a musical when the "Frasier" revival came together, but he also recalled thinking to himself, "'They don't actually need me [in the revival].' 'Frasier' has moved on to a new world. They have new characters." Now that "Julia" has ended, though, I can't help but wonder if he'll make a short appearance in season 2.

Despite Niles Crane's absence from the new series, his character hasn't been forgotten: David Crane, the college-age son of Niles and Daphne (Jane Leeves), is a major character in the new show. Played by Anders Keith, he is described in press materials as having "Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish." The reappearance of Niles, even just for one episode, would no doubt be a boon to "Frasier" 2.0, as the Paramount+ series earned middling reviews from critics in its first go-round. For /Film, Josh Spiegel wrote that season 1 was "a return that's neither disappointing nor remarkable," noting as many have that "if there is anything to be said as truly shocking about the first five episodes of the new 'Frasier,' it's that there are no other returning cast members who crop up."