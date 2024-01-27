One Frasier Set Cost The Show Half A Million Dollars

When "Frasier" returned for a neither remarkable nor disappointing revival series in 2023, several things about the beloved titular doctor's comeback just felt off. The new incarnation of the sitcom was a fairly harmless and light-hearted affair, peppered with flashes of the sitcom magic that characterized the original show. That initial series ran from 1993 to 2004, becoming one of the greatest sitcoms to ever grace our screens. But while the revival saw star Kelsey Grammer firing on all cylinders and gave us a season finale that stacked up nicely against previous Christmas episodes, the supporting cast just wasn't ever going to be able to live up to the original ensemble. All of which made for a revival show that felt kind of like "Frasier," but not quite.

Adding to that uncanny feeling was the fact that "Frasier" 2023 also lacked something of the visual magic of the original. It's perhaps unfair to compare the revival's visual style to a sitcom that benefited from the comforting haze bestowed by the film on which it was shot. It might also be unfair to compare it to a sitcom that emerged from the '90s golden age that also gave us "Seinfeld" and "Friends." But there's much more to the "Frasier" aesthetic than '90s nostalgia.

Dr. Crane's apartment is a good example. The reboot did a decent enough job of setting up its protagonist with swanky living quarters, even bringing back the famous Steinway piano from the original. But like the bar in "Cheers" or Monica's purple apartment in "Friends," Frasier's original Seattle flat in the exclusive Elliot Bay Towers is a truly legendary sitcom set that any '90s kid should easily be able to conjure in their mind's eye. It didn't come cheap, though.