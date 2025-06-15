Ray Romano's Favorite Everybody Loves Raymond Episodes Will Leave You In Stitches

"Everybody Loves Raymond" was the poster child of sitcom television throughout the show's nearly decade-long run from 1996 to 2005. Those nine seasons saw the production of over 200 episodes, with creator Phil Rosenthal, comedic legend Ray Romano, and an incredible supporting cast (including the likes of Patricia Heaton and Brad Garrett) generating an endless stream of knee-slapping moments centered on the mundane life of the Barones of Long Island.

Each episode of "Everybody Loves Raymond" has something to like. As always, though, some stand out above the rest. If you reference the crowd-sourced ratings on a website like IMDb, audiences found episodes like season 5's "The Wallpaper" and season 7's "Debra Makes Something Good" to be peak sitcom.

But what about the man himself? What does Romano think are the best episodes of his show? In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine in 2024, the actor revealed that he had finally sat down and watched the entire 210-episode run for the first time since the finale aired nearly two decades earlier. In that time, he had also taken the initiative to rate every. Single. Episode. He used a 1 to 100 scale and nothing got higher than a 96. "We were never perfect," he admitted.