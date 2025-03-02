What Happened To The Cast Of Everybody Loves Raymond?
If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you spent many evenings with Ray Barone (Ray Romano) and his eccentric family in the hit comedy series "Everybody Loves Raymond." For good reason. This critically acclaimed sitcom about Ray, a Newsday sportswriter, dealing with his put-upon wife Debra (Patricia Heaton), bickering parents (Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts), and neurotic brother Robert (Brad Garrett), perfectly captures the working-class family and all its quirks, resulting in a heartfelt, often hilarious look at everyday life.
Running from 1997 to 2005, "Raymond" won 15 Primetime Emmys, garnered critical acclaim, and averaged over 20 million viewers during its peak. More impressively, the cast became household names, forever tied to their characters. Still, while many cast members achieved even greater success following the show's finale, others faded into obscurity or endured heartbreaking tragedy. Interested to learn more? Then, keep reading to see what happened to the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Ray Romano
By now, most people have likely heard of Ray Romano. The talented actor began his career as a standup comedian but instantly became famous after this five-minute performance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" convinced the iconic talk show host to develop a TV sitcom with him. The rest, as they say, is history. Shortly after, "Everybody Loves Raymond" became a success, Romano landed a gig in the hit animated film "Ice Age" and its subsequent sequels, including a sixth entry due in 2026.
Following the finale of "Raymond," Romano tried his hand at more dramatic fare like TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" and the smash hit "Parenthood." He also teamed with Martin Scorsese for HBO's "Vinyl," which was canceled after one season, and Netflix's "The Irishman," where he co-starred with Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. While his later ventures never achieved the same acclaim as "Everybody Loves Raymond," Romano has still managed to carve a niche in Hollywood as a solid character actor. His work on Apple's "Fly Me to the Moon," and the TV shows "No Good Deed," "Bookie," and "The Adventures of Mr. Clown," demonstrate his versatility, even if audiences refuse to see him as anyone other than Ray Barone — and no, don't expect to see him reprise his "Everybody Loves Raymond" role anytime soon.
Patricia Heaton
For nine seasons, the world watched and empathized with Debra Barone, Ray's loving albeit constantly annoyed wife, as she was forced to deal with his silly antics daily. Despite her constant outbursts of anger, Patricia Heaton made the character relatable, even sympathetic, often stealing entire episodes with her sharp comic timing and impeccable line delivery. The role nabbed Heaton seven Emmy nominations and two wins, leading to even more significant work in film and television.
Before "Everybody Loves Raymond," Heaton appeared in TV shows like "Matlock" and films like "Memoirs of an Invisible Man" and "Beethoven." After moving on from Debra, Heaton landed the part of Frankie Heck in the long-running series, "The Middle," opposite Neil Flynn. The show lasted for nine seasons, earning strong reviews and several awards. Heaton also lent her voice to the animated comedy "Smallfoot," starred in the TV series "Carol's Second Act," and appeared in the latest iteration of "Frasier." She also served as a producer on various projects, including the 2006 film "Amazing Grace," and the 2005 documentary "The Bituminous Coal Queens of Pennsylvania," directed by her husband, David Hunt.
Brad Garrett
Long before dazzling audiences with his terrific turn as Robert Barone, Ray's lovable, insecure, neurotic older brother, Brad Garrett was a prominent voice actor, lending his vocals to cartoons like "The Transformers," "The Real Ghostbusters," and "Batman: The Animated Series," and films such as "Casper" (as Fatso) and "Spy Hard." He popped up in the occasional sitcom, notably appearing in episodes of "Roseanne," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Seinfeld," but finally hit pay dirt with "Everybody Loves Raymond."
Following his Emmy-winning breakout success, Garrett continued voice acting with high-profile gigs in Pixar's "A Bug's Life" and "Finding Nemo," as well as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (as the voice of Krang), among others. While a majority of his work post-"Everybody Loves Raymond" has been animated, the actor still found time for parts in TV shows like "Fargo," "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," and "Not Dead Yet." He also performs standup comedy on the side and founded Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where he gives rising comedians a chance to shine.
Madylin Sweeten
As Ray Barone often mentions in the opening of "Everybody Loves Raymond," the show isn't about the kids. Despite this claim, the characters of Ally, Michael, and Geoffrey, played by real-life siblings Madylin, Sullivan, and Sawyer Sweeten, pop up quite a bit, and they even enjoy a few episodes dedicated to them.
For her part, Madylin made Ally a memorable individual, instilling in her the perfect amount of innocence and sass. Take a gander at the show's numerous outtakes to watch her go toe-to-toe with her older co-stars.
"Raymond" kickstarted the young actor's career, resulting in various TV and film roles, notably "A Dog of Flanders," "Toy Story 2," and "Eagle Eye" (she's the girl who cuts the poker game short). Following the final episode of "Everybody Loves Raymond," Madylin appeared in several episodes of the sketch comedy series "TMI Hollywood," numerous short films, the Indie flick "Sam and Me," and TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Lucifer."
Sullivan and Sawyer Sweeten
As for Madylin Sweeten's brothers, Sullivan and Sawyer, "Everybody Loves Raymond" marked the beginning and end of their acting careers. Cast at the ripe age of 16 months as the Barone twins, Michael and Geoffrey, the young actors practically grew up before our eyes. The former enjoyed a few brief gigs on TV's "Even Stevens" and "Frank McKlusky, C.I.," but stepped away from the spotlight until appearing in the 2017 short film "Casting."
Sawyer followed a similar route, likewise popping up in "Even Stevens" and "Frank McKlusky, C.I." Tragically, the child star died by suicide in 2015, prompting the cast and crew of "Raymond" to send heartfelt condolences. He was only 19 years old.
"Sawyer was more than just a brother," Madylin Sweeten told People Magazine. "He was a strong and selfless friend. When confiding in one another, Sawyer always had the kindest words of encouragement. He will live on in my head and those shared moments forever."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Doris Roberts
Doris Roberts stole the show as Marie Barone, Ray's overbearing mother, and took home multiple Emmy awards for her effort. Still, by the time "Everybody Loves Raymond" rolled around, acting was old hat for the acclaimed actor. Roberts, you see, had been appearing on TV and in films since the early 1950s, starring in everything from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three." Later, she popped up in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and popular sitcoms such as "Full House" and "Step by Step." So, while "Raymond" may ultimately be the project that cemented her place in pop culture, it was more like a blip on the radar for Roberts.
Following the final episode of "Raymond," Roberts continued leapfrogging from project to project. She lent her voice to "Me, Eloise," and later "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension." She also guest starred on "Desperate Housewives," "Major Crimes," and "Melissa & Joey."
Sadly, Roberts passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 90, leaving behind an incredible career full of memorable performances.
Peter Boyle
Like his co-star Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle was already an established actor before he starred as the cantankerous Frank Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond." With over 90 credits to his name, including classics such as "Young Frankenstein" (which made our list of the 113 best comedy movies Ever) "Taxi Driver," "Red Heat," "Honeymoon in Vegas," "Malcolm X," and "While You Were Sleeping," Boyle was the icing on the cake, providing "Raymond" a sturdy veteran presence with impeccable comic timing. Frank was rarely a focal point on the show, offering hilarious one-liners or observations, often at Marie's expense.
He continued to act in films throughout the series, landing gigs in films such as "Species II," "Monster's Ball," and "The Santa Clause" and its sequels. Following the conclusion of "Everybody Loves Raymond," Boyle appeared in just three more projects, namely "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," the short film "The Shallow End of the Ocean," and "All Roads Lead Home." The talented actor passed away in 2006 at age 71.
Monica Horan
Every TV show eventually expands its cast, often to the detriment of the OG stars. Monica Horan made fleeting guest appearances as Amy MacDougall throughout the early episodes of "Everybody Loves Raymond" but figured more prominently in the show's latter half, especially after marrying Robert in Season 7. At this point, the show focused a little too extensively on Robert's love life, often leaving Ray and Debra feeling more like co-stars. "Raymond" still delivered plenty of laughs, but it's fair to say the quality in the final three seasons wasn't as consistently strong as it was in the first six.
Regardless, Horan, wife of "Raymond" executive producer Philip Rosenthal, made the most of her time as Amy, leading to steady work over the last two decades since the show's grand finale. She made guest appearances on "Hot in Cleveland," "The Whole Truth," and "The Middle," starring Patricia Heaton. In 2016, she cameoed in "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" and later enjoyed an eight-episode stint on TV's "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Fred Willard
Naturally, Amy brought along her extended family, including her overly religious father, Hank MacDougall, played by the always terrific Fred Willard. While the actor only appeared in 13 episodes of "Everybody Loves Raymond," he stood out thanks to his deft comic timing, which he had already perfected through three decades of work in the entertainment business. Few will likely connect Willard with "Everybody Loves Raymond" and remember him more for his roles in comedies like "This is Spinal Tap," "Anchorman," "Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show," in which he based his character on wild card commentator Joe Garagiola Sr., and "A Mighty Wind."
Before he died in 2020 at age 86, Willard amassed 318 acting credits, including movies such as Pixar's "Wall-E" and TV shows "Wizards of Waverly Place," "New Girl," "Chuck," "Franklin & Bash," and "Space Force," among many others. He also popped up in films such as "Epic Movie," "Youth in Revolt," "Fifty Shades of Black," and "The Magic of Belle Isle."
Georgia Engel
Georgia Engel played Amy's sweet-natured mother for 13 episodes, more or less playing the same character she played on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Coach" earlier in her career. Still, the actor managed to squeeze quite a bit of laughs out of Pat MacDougall in "Everybody Loves Raymond," notably in an episode where she tries to hide her smoking habit.
After appearing on the series, Engel tackled a variety of projects. In 2006, she provided the voice of Bobbie in the animated hit "Open Season," returning in 2008 and 2010 for its sequels. She also appeared in three episodes of "The Office," two episodes of "Two and a Half Men," and 18 episodes of "Hot in Cleveland."
Sadly, Engel passed away on April 12, 2019, at age 70, after nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry, including earlier parts in "The Betty White Show," "Mork & Mindy," "The Love Boat," and "Fantasy Island."
Chris Elliott
Chris Elliott marked the final addition to Amy's family with the comedian stepping up to play her brother, Peter MacDougall. A comic book nerd harboring a deep disdain for Robert, Peter never meshed with the OG cast and felt a little too zany for a show centered around an atypical American family. Elliott, for his part, brings the same cooky humor he utilized in films such as "Cabin Boy" and "There's Something About Mary," but felt more like a caricature rather than an actual individual.
Not that it mattered. Elliott, who got his big break as a production assistant on "Late Night with David Letterman," and landed parts in popular films like "The Abyss," "Groundhog Day" and "Kingpin," continued to find work long after "Raymond" departed. Notably, he portrayed Roland Schitt in the hilarious comedy "Schitt's Creek," opposite Eugene and Dan Levy, in which he took home a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. "Schitt's Creek" was an enormous success, with plenty of quotable lines, and fine performances from all involved, including Elliott.
Andy Kindler
"Everybody Loves Raymond" initially looked very different in its early episodes. A slew of side characters appeared prominently beside the main cast, notably Tom McGowan, Jon Manfrellotti, and even Kevin James (as his "King of Queens" character, Doug Heffernan). While these respective actors would continue to pop up in later episodes, the series more or less cut them (and Nemo's Pizza) from the narrative to focus exclusively on the main characters.
Comedian Andy Kindler was another casualty of the update. Co-starring as Ray's buddy Andy, Kindler enjoyed a 27-episode run but never found a comfortable place within a sitcom fixated on family-based comedy. Don't worry; the actor continued to find work following his brief stint on "Raymond," including a 16-episode run on "Raising Dad," a recurring role as Chancellor Tootietootie on "Wizards of Waverly Place," and voice work on the animated comedy series "Bob's Burgers" and "Bob's Burgers Movie." He is also a successful standup comedian and delivered the first live comedy set by hologram alongside Bob Odenkirk.