What Happened To The Cast Of Everybody Loves Raymond?

By now, most people have likely heard of Ray Romano. The talented actor began his career as a standup comedian but instantly became famous after this five-minute performance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" convinced the iconic talk show host to develop a TV sitcom with him. The rest, as they say, is history. Shortly after, "Everybody Loves Raymond" became a success, Romano landed a gig in the hit animated film "Ice Age" and its subsequent sequels, including a sixth entry due in 2026.

Following the finale of "Raymond," Romano tried his hand at more dramatic fare like TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" and the smash hit "Parenthood." He also teamed with Martin Scorsese for HBO's "Vinyl," which was canceled after one season, and Netflix's "The Irishman," where he co-starred with Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. While his later ventures never achieved the same acclaim as "Everybody Loves Raymond," Romano has still managed to carve a niche in Hollywood as a solid character actor. His work on Apple's "Fly Me to the Moon," and the TV shows "No Good Deed," "Bookie," and "The Adventures of Mr. Clown," demonstrate his versatility, even if audiences refuse to see him as anyone other than Ray Barone — and no, don't expect to see him reprise his "Everybody Loves Raymond" role anytime soon.