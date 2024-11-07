Frasier Season 2 Reunites Kelsey Grammer With An Unexpected Former Co-Star

Patricia Heaton's appearance back in episode 2 of "Frasier" season 2 marked the first time she and Grammer had appeared together on-screen since their brief meeting in "Carol's Second Act." Now, with Frasier and Holly seemingly hitting it off, it looks like the pair will have the opportunity to share the screen for a little longer. Whether that will help the revival, which has thus far been a comforting yet often underwhelming return to the world of Dr. Crane, remains to be seen. The show did have its best episode in season 2, but it was a bittersweet affair as the best thing about that particular installment was Peri Gilpin's Roz — serving as yet another reminder of the fact that not only is nobody else from the original cast involved, but the new cast just can't quite match the OG ensemble's chemistry.

Meanwhile, Grammar spoke to TVLine about his and Heaton's storyline in "Frasier," telling the outlet that the couple are "kindred intellects," adding, "They may like different things, but you can see a connection that's mental [...] The thing we fall in love with, it's the eyes and the brain. That's honestly what we really fall in love with." Thus far, Holly and Frasier couldn't seem more different but this may just be a classic case of opposites attracting.

Ultimately, it seems as though Holly has the potential to balance out some of Frasier's high-mindedness, but do we really want that? The thing about Dr. Crane is that his stuffiness somehow made him more lovable, and Grammer's ability to strike that balance has been the key to the character's appeal since the 1993 "Frasier" pilot — which, coincidentally, Niles actor David Hyde Pierce thought was "terrible" at first. All of which brings us to the main issue haunting the revival: the return of Hyde Pierce. As yet, nothing has been confirmed, but while it's nice to see Grammer and Heaton reunited, fans ultimately want to see the brothers Crane back together. Here's hoping a third season of the show delivers.