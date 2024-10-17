A New Frasier Season 2 Character Has A Real-Life Connection To Kelsey Grammer

It might be too early to say that the "Frasier" revival is getting better. But after season 2, episode 5 brought back one of the best recurring characters from the original series, and with Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle confirmed as a recurring guest for this season, things are certainly looking up for the show.

Star Kelsey Grammer has done his best to carry the modern incarnation of "Frasier," but he's thus far been hampered by a supporting ensemble that, try as they might, were never going to live up to the original series' excellent cast. As more characters from that beloved '90s sitcom return to the revival, however, the show has started to feel a bit more like the "Frasier" of old we all miss. It's bittersweet to recognize that the 2024 "Frasier" is only really good when it's more obviously pandering to our collective nostalgia, but that is, for better or worse, the case. Still, fans of the original series surely won't complain about getting to see some beloved characters crop back up, and with Frasier set to return to Seattle later in the season, the new run of "Frasier" episodes are sure to go down well with audiences.

In the meantime, episode 6 of the series maintains season 2's more obvious commitment to picking up on elements of classic "Frasier." Not only does Gilpin return to once again elevate the series as a whole, but also this installment, titled "Cape Cod," sees Frasier, his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), Eve (Jess Salgueiro), David (Anders Keith), and Roz vacation in the titular region and we get a good old "Frasier" farce as a result. What's more, we also get yet another "Frasier" guest star, who not only portrays a character from the original series, but also happens to have a close personal connection to Grammer himself.