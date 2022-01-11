The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer: The Belcher Family Hit The Big Screen

During the college football playoffs featuring Georgia versus Alabama on Monday night, we were treated to the first look at "The Bob's Burgers Movie." 20th Century Studios has also paired the trailer release with the first official synopsis for the movie:

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

"Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard and the whole team has been hard at work trying to bring the highly anticipated movie to life. COVID may have caused their plans (which initially included a theatrical short) to change, but even without the effects of the virus, Bouchard has been super busy. In addition to the adventures of the Belcher family, which have been running for over 200 episodes between 12 seasons, he's also involved with "Central Park" on Apple TV+ and "The Great North" on Fox. So, not only has Bouchard discovered how hard it is to put together an animated feature film and the show it's based on at the same time (as the "Simpsons" team found out for themselves when they were working on "The Simpsons Movie"), he has two other shows to worry about on top of that. Luckily, he has Jim Dauterive to help with writing and producing duties.

In terms of the "Bob's Burgers Movie" voice cast, the usual suspects are set to return. H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Larry Murphy as Teddy are all confirmed for the movie, but the "Bob's Burgers" universe is filled with a ton of great characters voiced by some of the best performers in the business. There's no doubt that more big names will join the cast for the movie, but hopefully recurring players like Mort (Andy Kindler), Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline), Regular Sized Rudy (Brian Huskey), Aunt Gayle (Megan Mullally), Marshmallow (David Herman), and more have a chance to join in on the big screen hijinks as well.

Just in time to light up the grill for Memorial Day, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" will be served on May 27.