The Bob's Burgers Movie Is Finally Coming To Theaters Next Summer
Prepare your butts, "Bob's Burgers" fans, because the movie finally has a release date. The movie was announced way back in the pre-COVID Before Times of 2017, only to be shuffled about like mad. It was originally set to debut on July 17, 2020, and was delayed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pushed around several times, with release dates coming and going faster than plotlines in Tina's friend fiction. Now, there's an official release date, and we might finally get a chance to see the Belchers get up to their hijinks on a glorious 30 foot screen.
Bringing the Belchers to the Big Screen
Twentieth Century Studios shared the poster for "The Bob's Burgers Movie," revealing that the movie will finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022.
It's been a long road to bring TV's best burger-flipping family to the cinema. Creator Loren Bouchard shared that it was difficult creating the movie and new episodes of the ongoing television series at the same time, and then there was a global pandemic that put everything on hold. Bouchard and the other folks behind "Bob's Burgers" were hesitant to release the movie via streaming. He told Entertainment Weekly in November of 2020:
"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV. Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before."
"Bob's Burgers" follows the Belcher family, led by the bumbling patriarch Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his wine-loving, whimsical wife Linda (John Roberts). With their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, they try to run a successful burger restaurant near the ocean in a major, unnamed city. The kids get up to lots of kooky adventures while Bob and Linda learn how to be good parents, good businesspeople, and most importantly, good pun-writers. The center of Bob's life is his daily burger, which always has a cute pun-based name that goes on a chalkboard. It'll be interesting to see what new names he comes up with for the theatrical occasion.
Gouda News for Burger Fans
Fans of the Fox animated television series have been able to get their fix of Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise on the small screen every week, but it'll be a blast to see them go big. 2007's "The Simpsons Movie" did well for the entertainment company, raking in more than $500 million at the global box office. (There has even been repeated talk of a Simpson's movie sequel, but who knows if that'll happen.)
Summer should be the perfect time for a "Bob's Burgers" movie. After all, it's grilling season. Bob just better bring his best puns.