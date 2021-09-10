The Bob's Burgers Movie Is Finally Coming To Theaters Next Summer

Twentieth Century Studios shared the poster for "The Bob's Burgers Movie," revealing that the movie will finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

20th Century Fox

It's been a long road to bring TV's best burger-flipping family to the cinema. Creator Loren Bouchard shared that it was difficult creating the movie and new episodes of the ongoing television series at the same time, and then there was a global pandemic that put everything on hold. Bouchard and the other folks behind "Bob's Burgers" were hesitant to release the movie via streaming. He told Entertainment Weekly in November of 2020:

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV. Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before."

"Bob's Burgers" follows the Belcher family, led by the bumbling patriarch Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and his wine-loving, whimsical wife Linda (John Roberts). With their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise, they try to run a successful burger restaurant near the ocean in a major, unnamed city. The kids get up to lots of kooky adventures while Bob and Linda learn how to be good parents, good businesspeople, and most importantly, good pun-writers. The center of Bob's life is his daily burger, which always has a cute pun-based name that goes on a chalkboard. It'll be interesting to see what new names he comes up with for the theatrical occasion.