The Correct Order To Watch The Ice Age Movies

When Chris Wedge's animated film "Ice Age" first came out in 2002, it was considered novel and striking for many reasons. It was set in prehistoric times yet eschewed dinosaurs in favor of megafauna living in the Pleistocene Epoch. The three main characters were a sloth named Sid (John Leguizamo), a smilodon named Diego (Denis Leary), and a mammoth named Manfred aka Manny (Ray Romano), and they were engaged in a great migration to flee the oncoming Ice Age. The plot of their first movie apes John Ford's 1946 Western "3 Godfathers," as the three animals discover a human infant that they must keep safe and deliver back to the then-evolutionarily-novel homo sapiens living nearby.

The design of "Ice Age" was striking, aiming for broad, stylized characters that were markedly different from the friendly, big-eyed protagonists of Disney pictures. It certainly helped that the "Ice Age" movies featured a character named Scrat, an acorn-fixated fanged squirrel that often came to horrendous bodily ruin while seeking the object of his affection. The silent comedic shorts and in-film segments starring Scrat were perhaps the funniest slapstick cinemas had seen in years, matching Chuck Jones-directed Road Runner shorts in terms of their timing, skill, and comedy. The first teaser trailer for "Ice Age" was essentially a Scrat short film, and it sold the movie better than any dialogue snippets might have.

The legal rigmarole over Scrat is well documented.

As of this writing, there are six "Ice Age" feature films, two holiday specials, eight canonical short films, a Scrat TV series, a stage production, and four video games. Wedge's simple "3 Godfathers" riff birthed a massive franchise that, unless you're a parent or were very young in 2002, you have likely lost track of.

Here is /Film's handy-dandy guide to the massive "Ice Age" series.