Ice Age: Scrat Tales Trailer: Back In His Parent's Hands

Debuting on Disney+ on April 13, 2022, is "Ice Age: Scrat Tails," a new animated series featuring everyone's favorite mute squirrel rat creature from the "Ice Age" animated film series.

The series will consist of six short films, each featuring Scrat and Scrat's newfound child. Prior to this, Scrat was featured in six short films, starting in 2002 with "Gone Nutty." The Scrat shorts feature violent slapstick humor wherein the title creature gets horrendously stretched and mutilated in the pursuit of acorns. They are clearly inspired by Chuck Jones' Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner short films from 1949 to 1964. "Scrat Tails," in incorporating Scrat's child, seems to draw more inspiration from Robert McKimson's Sylvester/Sylvester, Jr. shorts from the 1950s.

The trailer for "Scrat Tails" is now available, and you can watch it below. This marks the second release from Blue Sky studios following their shuttering amid the massive Disney/Fox buyout.

In January of 2022, the sixth installment in the "Ice Age" series, John C. Donkin's "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," was released on Disney+ with modest fanfare and very little critical enthusiasm, and was marked by one notable omission: No Scrat. It turns out Scrat has been in bitter litigation for 20 years, and "Scrat Tails" marks the first time Scrat has been back in the hands of its original creator.