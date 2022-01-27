Ice Age Producers On The Adventures Of Buck Wild And The Future Of The Franchise [Interview]

John, you've been producing for quite a while, but if I'm not mistaken, this is your feature directorial debut. What made you finally make the jump with this movie?

John C. Donkin: Well, it's something that I've kind of wanted to do for a little bit, but never really had the opportunity. But when we got the chance to do this one, it was presented to me, I was really happy to jump into the fray. During the course of producing, not only the features, but a couple of the shorts, I was able to produce with some folks that were first-time directors and along the way sort helped guide them. Through my experience with working with other more experienced directors, [I] kind of saw, "You know what? I could do this." So it's been really fun. I've enjoyed it quite a lot.

How did this come about? Because it was a Fox property and then obviously Disney purchased Fox. Now it's going to Disney+. Was this in the works before the Disney thing happened or did the Disney purchase allow this to happen?

Lori Forte: Well, we developed it a while ago and, interestingly enough, we developed it with the executives who are now with us. So we just developed it with the same people we've always developed it with. It didn't feel like it was any different, really.

Donkin: Everybody transitioned at once, so it felt the same as it ever was.

Forte: Right.

That's a good thing because you wonder with some of that stuff, and I think there's a little bit of cynicism right now, with people feeling like a lot of franchises just get churned out for money reasons. So it's nice to hear that it was a natural process.

Forte: Yeah. It was a natural process and John and I, as John said, we've worked together... Well, I don't know if he said it this time, but we've worked together for over 20 years on this franchise. So we know it backwards and forwards, but more importantly, we're very, very protective of it. So yeah, if we're on it, it's going to be pretty much an "Ice Age" movie in the tradition of all the "Ice Age" movies.

As you both mentioned, you have been doing this for a very long time. You've been shepherding this for a long time. So I suppose I have you two to thank for one of the biggest laughs I ever had in my life. In the original movie, the scene where [Scrat] pops the popcorn over the fire accidentally?

Donkin: Oh, right on!

My mom and I to this day talk about how we were very inappropriately laughing in that theater for a lot longer than anyone felt was necessary. I just feel the need to thank you for that moment.

Forte: [Laughs] Oh, thank you for sharing that. That's great.

You're very protective of the franchise. What's it like to see it still have life all these years later, but now in a new way where you're doing spin-offs?

Forte: Well, it feels amazing, first of all. Who would've thought 20 years ago? But even still new generations are going to be watching the movies. We are really fortunate because we wanted to basically take characters that we love, that we haven't really spent a lot of time with because you can't do that in a movie with 18 characters. So we wanted to take those characters and we had an opportunity to focus in on some characters that we really wanted to see more of and get to know better and to see them change and evolve. This gave us an opportunity to do it. It doesn't mean by any stretch that the old "Ice Age" characters aren't around and won't still be around. No, no, everyone in the "Ice Age" universe is pretty much alive and well.