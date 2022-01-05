The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild Trailer: Disney+ Takes Us Back To The Lost World

Our prehistoric fuzzy friends have faced a whole lot of challenges together, from the meltdown to the dawn of the dinosaurs to the continental drift to the collision course of the big asteroid. But now Crash and Eddie are heading back to the lost world. They "want to live a life of adventure," it seems, and that rarely goes well for these characters. They're also dealing with hearing issues because of "marshmallows" in their ears, and hey, I get it. Happens to me all the time. Since it looks like we're going to be stuck inside again for a while, it's great that this film is going to premiere on Disney+. Not that I don't want to go back to the movie theater, but well, turn on the news. Actually, maybe don't. Just settle in with some popcorn and fuzzy blankets and do an "Ice Age" marathon. Seems like a safer and far more entertaining bet.

Here is the official synopsis:

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination. The movie, which features the voices of Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Free Guy"), Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time"), Vincent Tong ("Ninjago") and Aaron Harris, is directed by John C. Donkin ("Ice Age: Continental Drift" producer), written by Jim Hecht ("Ice Age: The Meltdown"), Ray DeLaurentis ("Fairly Odd Parents") and Will Schifrin ("Bunsen is a Beast") from a story by Jim Hecht, with Lori Forte (the "Ice Age" franchise) serving as executive producer.

The original movie premieres exclusively on Disney+ on January 28, 2022, and the entire "Ice Age" collection, comprised of five films and two television specials, is currently available to stream on that platform.