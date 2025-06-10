Every Streaming Service Wants Τhe Next Friends, But Streaming Was Built To Kill The Next Friends

In the early 1990s, the hangout sitcom exploded in popularity as Americans collectively agreed that watching attractive, witty 20-somethings whine about their daily frustrations while loitering in their friends' kitchens or sharing a cup of coffee at the local spot was the best way to decompress after a long day. Shows like "Living Single," "Seinfeld," and "Friends" weren't workplace comedies, dramatic procedurals, or focused on the family; they were shows about people hanging out and proved that relatable, observational humor could be found in mundane situations like moving a couch up an apartment building stairwell or trying to find a car in a parking garage.

The style gained momentum in the 1980s, thanks to the success of "Cheers," but it was "Friends" that truly broke the mold as increasingly disillusioned Gen Xers entered adulthood, coinciding with TV networks' desperate search for "watch with dinner" programming. If sitcoms were slashers, "Cheers" would be 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," 1993's "Living Single" would be 1974's "Black Christmas," and "Friends" would be John Carpenter's formula-defining "Halloween." And just as "Halloween" launched countless films trying to capture the film's popularity, studios, streamers, networks, and corporations have all been desperately trying to find the next "Friends."

Before streaming completely changed the way audiences consumed entertainment, there were plenty of popular hangout shows — "How I Met Your Mother," "The Big Bang Theory," "New Girl," "Girlfriends," and "Happy Endings" among them — that carried the torch forward. But in the streaming era, finding the next great "hangout sitcom" has been seemingly impossible. Is it because the monoculture is dead? Is it because hanging out now includes scrolling on phones and panicking about the 24-hour news cycle? Is it because people just don't hang out in real life anymore?

No. It's because streaming does not incentivize growth and its structure, by design, will always kill the next "Friends" before it even has a chance.