Kelsey Grammer Believes This Was The Key To Frasier's Longevity

During the 200th episode of "Frasier," billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates stopped by the titular doctor's radio station to tout his then new Windows XP operating system. It was an odd moment for the sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 with very few blatantly promotional stunts of this sort. There was, of course, the time Dr. Phil stopped by for one of the worst episodes of "Frasier," but otherwise the series stayed relatively insular, concerned only with its own little sitcom vision of Seattle and the people therein.

Years later, the show remains a beloved example of '90s sitcom brilliance, setting itself apart from contemporary series such as "Friends" or "Seinfeld" with not only a more hifalutin sense of humor but by also leaning into theatrical farce in a way that its rival shows didn't. "Frasier" often felt like watching a real stage play, especially in the more straightforwardly farcical installments, such as the famous ski lodge episode. In that way, there was a timelessness to the series that was perhaps even more pronounced than on other sitcoms at the time. "Friends" wasn't all that topical, but it certainly felt more of its time than "Frasier."

Some of that may have to do with how "Friends" became a trend-setter in its own right, following younger, cooler 30-somethings as they navigated the '90s and influenced a whole generation in the process. Meanwhile, "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer and co. were more comfortable putting on their stage plays and sending up the protagonist's high society ambitions, entirely unconcerned with trends or the wider world generally outside of Dr. Crane's Seattle. For Grammer, this is partly why the show has proved to be so enduringly lovable.