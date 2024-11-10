The 5 Worst Episodes Of Frasier, Ranked

One of the most remarkable things about "Frasier" is its consistency. When the "Frasier" pilot aired back in 1993, Niles actor David Hyde Pierce thought the episode was "terrible" at first. Oh, how wrong he was. The pilot, entitled "The Good Son," remains an exceptional debut episode in TV history, simply because all the characters arrived fully formed, their dynamics dialed in and their chemistry immediately evident. The writing was as good as it ever got, too, and most importantly, the show demonstrated its commitment to an underlying moral depth right from the off, with Frasier and his father clashing initially before making up in a touching moment that saw John Mahoney's Martin Crane calling into his son's radio show to smooth things over.

Not content with debuting a show that appeared to have been running like clockwork for years, "Frasier" writers continued to pump out quality over the ensuing 11 seasons. When "Frasier" wrapped up in 2004, it did so with its quality as consistent as ever and its integrity still intact. When you think about how one of, if not the greatest sitcom in TV history, "Friends," finished with a season full of some of the worst episodes in the show's run, it just makes "Frasier" all the more respectable.

That said, the great writing, inimitable ensemble, and Kelsey Grammer's effortless ability to simultaneously play pretentious yet endearing couldn't prevent the series from churning out a few stinkers. Here are five of the worst.