Living Single Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

An integral part of the Black sitcom boom of the 1990s, "Living Single" remains a timeless series among the rest. There are so many qualities about the show that makes it great television: satisfying growth for characters (even the supporting ones), sharp comedic writing; thoughtful episodes addressing workplace racism, sexism, homosexuality, and mental health; the portrayal of chosen family as a legitimate network of support. "Living Single" is like "Sex and the City" if it had a sitcom, network TV format.

It inspired series within its era and beyond — it was the partial inspiration for "Friends," and paved the way for another all-Black female sitcom in the 2000s, "Girlfriends." The lasting impact of the show makes it one of the best TV shows of the 1990s.

Above all, "Living Single" shines because of the lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry of the cast. Everyone was perfectly suited to the roles they played; each actor brought their own flair to the characters. For example, Kim Fields' desire to avoid hairstyling every episode led her to wear wigs for simplicity, and that choice became an unforgettable quirk of Regine Hunter.

There's only been one full (well, almost, sans Queen Latifah) cast reunion since the show ended in 1998 — a TV One special in 2008. Despite Latifah's absence, there's no love lost between her and the cast. They've for the most part gone their separate ways but continue to hold reverence for the show's place in their respective careers.

Here's where the "Living Single" actors are now.