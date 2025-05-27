15 Movies You Didn't Know Are Based On William Shakespeare Plays

Think The Bard is boring? If you're one of the millions forced to slog your way through William Shakespeare's plays during high school, you may think his language is too flowery, his style is too dated (despite the fact he wrote in Modern English), and his stories are out-of-touch with our day-to-day lives. Respectfully, dear reader, you are wrong. We bet you have seen and loved a Shakespeare story without even realizing it, as his plays have inspired numerous movies.

We're not talking word-for-word adaptations, like 2015's "Macbeth" starring Michael Fassbender; or even movies that use more...shall we say... "creative license," like Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth", Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet," or your average theatre director's revisionist steampunk-in-space version of "Cymbeline."

No, Shakespeare has inspired not just adaptations, but inspirations. "Original" movies spanning a host of genres that borrow heavily from The Bard. How heavily? Let's just say if Shakespeare were a modern Hollywood screenwriter, he could buy a palatial palace in the Pacific Palisades based on his residuals alone. While Shakespeare is credited with writing just shy of 40 plays, his most famous are the ones replicated most frequently, so you're bound to see some repeats. Let's give The Bard his due with 15 movies you didn't know were based on William Shakespeare's plays!

