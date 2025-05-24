12 Best Movie & TV Biopics About Musicians, Ranked

If there's one thing Hollywood loves more than a biopic, it's a music biopic. From "Walk the Line" to "A Complete Unknown," these mythologizing movies about famous musicians tend to be reliable crowd pleasers that, even when they repeat and remix the same formula over and over, are almost sure to win all involved extra attention during awards season, and for good reason.

These films often require even more meticulous work on behalf of the cast and crew, as directors and designers have to capture the feel of iconic locations, time periods, and historical events. Screenwriters have to tell life stories that span decades while naturally weaving musical numbers into the story. And the actors must faithfully and respectfully embody some of the most recognizable and beloved figures in entertainment history, while almost always having to musically perform iconic songs. Making even a halfway decent music biopic is deceptively difficult, and the 12 films and television shows we've selected for this list showcase the full potential of this endlessly entertaining subgenre.

Here are the 12 best movie and TV biopics about musicians, ranked.