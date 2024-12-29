Jamie Foxx Followed His Oscar Win With This Maligned Sci-Fi Flop

Taylor Hackford's "Ray," the 2004 biography that chronicles the life of legendary musician Ray Charles, closely follows the conventions of the genre. It wears its sentimentality on its sleeve, the kind that often accompanies biographical portraits of geniuses, and uses embellishments to heighten its dramatic stakes. Despite these genre trappings, "Ray" emerges as a soulful, spirited drama because of Jamie Foxx's central performance, which oozes charisma. Foxx disappears into the role of the titular boundary-pushing artist, bringing the eccentricities of the man to life to convincing ends. The success of "Ray" can also undoubtedly be attributed to Foxx, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his work in the film. Apart from being nominated in more than five categories at the Academy Awards, "Ray" also won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing (which is clearly deserved).

"Ray" is not the only film to showcase Foxx's incredible capacity to embody dramatic roles, but it definitely helped cement his credibility as a performer in combination with "Collateral." The latter, directed by Michael Mann, also came out in 2004 and features a gripping (not to mention Oscar-nominated) performance by Foxx, who holds his own against Tom Cruise as the movie's intense, sadistic antagonist. One would've hoped that Foxx could keep his hot streak going, but alas, his first post-"Ray" film was both a critical and commercial failure that wound up becoming one of the biggest box office flops in cinematic history.

This maligned project was Rob Cohen's "Stealth," a "Top Gun"-esque sci-fi action flick that centers on three fighter pilots tasked with building a robotic stealth aircraft. So, what exactly went wrong with "Stealth," and why did it bomb so hard?