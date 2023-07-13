Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Big MacGuffin Raises As Many Questions As It Answers

Grace (Haley Atwell) seemed to just be in it for money. The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), on the surface, also wants money, but there seemed to be more going on with her than the movie explained. Again, more to explore in the sequel. And what of Gabriel? What will he do if he gets the key? It seems like he and The Entity are getting along just fine. Without getting into the nitty gritty of every character who touched the key in the film, the main thing is that not everyone's motivations were laid out clearly. It's easy to see why Kittridge (Henry Czerny) and his government would want it, which puts Ethan on the flip side of that coin. Everyone else? It's less clear.

Setting aside lingering questions, is the cruciform key an effective MacGuffin? Is this a good plot device? Or was there a better option? The problem with making AI the villain in a movie like this is that it's a non-tangible thing. It's hard to make a globe-trotting spy flick about computers. Would we want to watch Benji and Luther just spend two hours at a computer terminal with Ethan looking over their shoulders? Probably not.

In that way, having a key that required two halves to make it work did solve the problem of allowing AI to be the villain while also allowing this to still be a "Mission: Impossible" movie as we know it. At the same time, it's a plot device that created some holes that need filling in. So we can't say with certainty if this was a worthwhile thing to spend two movies chasing after until "Part Two" answers (or perhaps doesn't) some of the questions we're left with currently. Right now, a lot of it can be chalked up to a first-half hangover. McQuarrie and Cruise still have half a story left to tell.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is in theaters now.