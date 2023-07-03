Every Secret Agent From The Mission: Impossible Films Ranked

In the decades since Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible" (1996), Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has worked with — and against — nearly two dozen CIA, MI6, and IMF field agents. That number will increase with the imminent release of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One."

If you've unfamiliar with these movies, you might wonder how the International Monetary Fund got wrapped up with the security services and led to Ethan hanging on for dear life from the outside of a cargo plane. Well, Hunt works for a completely different IMF — the Impossible Mission Force. Conceived by Bruce Geller for 1960s television as an extra-governmental agency that plotted against Cold War adversaries and organized crime, the movies reimagined the IMF as a part of the CIA that specializes in very difficult spy stuff. But how do its various experts and opponents in field espionage and deception stack up against each other?

Before we get to the rankings, a note about the rules of this list. Only actual field agents were considered, so IMF bureaucrats like Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), Swanbeck (Anthony Hopkins), and Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) didn't make the cut. Small unnamed parts — like the drunk Russians in "Mission: Impossible" or the Record Store Girl in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" — are excluded too.

Spoilers abound for anyone who hasn't seen the first six "Mission" films. You have been warned!