Simon Pegg Is Grateful His Mission Impossible Character Stays Behind The Computer

At this point, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is practically synonymous with highly dangerous stuntwork, life-threatening situations, and other assorted feats of derring-do. Leading the charge, as always, is star and producer Tom Cruise, who only seems to take more chances with his life the older he becomes. This time around, in the latest "M:I" installment dubbed "Dead Reckoning — Part One," Cruise as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff, and that's just for starters.

That doesn't mean his co-stars take the same gambles with their lives, or that they're even required to. The character of Benji Dunn, played with charming aplomb by Simon Pegg in every "M:I" film since 2006's "Mission: Impossible III," is someone who emphatically avoids putting himself in danger as much as possible. It's his nervousness at the feats of Ethan Hunt that provides such a winning counterpoint (as well as audience identification) to Cruise jumping off motorbikes and crashing helicopters and the like.

As it turns out, that quality of Benji's isn't hard to come by for Pegg. The actor recently admitted that, just as his character does on-screen, he's often finding himself worrying for his co-worker Cruise's safety and is super glad to be playing someone who doesn't like to jump off cliffs.