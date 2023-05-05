Mission: Impossible 7's Practical Train Fight Was Infinitely Harder Than Predicted To Film

In an interview with Empire Magazine on the set of the production, Christopher McQuarrie boasted that they were "making a movie that involves sequence [sic] that they just don't shoot practically anymore, and haven't in a long, long time."

McQuarrie was talking to the publication while shooting the train set piece on the set of "Dead Reckoning Part One," and he lamented having ever taken it on. "[L]ike most things on 'Mission: Impossible,' if we had known what the challenges were when we started, we would never have done it," he said.

We've only seen glimpses of the scene in the teaser, but we do know that the locomotive eventually goes sailing off a detonated bridge. That's some gnarly stuff, and, if done practically, this would place the sequence on the level of the very real train wrecks captured in David Lean's "The Bridge on the River Kwai," John Frankenheimer's "The Train" and Steven Soderbergh's "Che: The Argentine."

McQuarrie takes tremendous pride in the practicality of the "Mission: Impossible" movies, but he wants viewers to understand that these eye-popping sequences are not spectacle for spectacle's sake. As he told Empire: