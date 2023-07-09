Jamie Foxx Learned An Important Lesson Trying To Impress Tom Cruise On Collateral

The digital Los Angeles night stretches on damn near forever in "Collateral," Michael Mann's excellent neo-noir about a taxi driver at the wrong place at the wrong time. That driver, Max, is played by Jamie Foxx, and one night, he picks up a passenger named Vincent, played by Tom Cruise in one of his best performances. As it turns out, Vincent is a hitman, and he forces Max to drive him all over town to kill some people. Vincent swears he'll let Max go when the night is through, but deep down, Max knows that can't be true. Vincent is a stone-cold killer, after all.

Foxx and Cruise are both fantastic in the film, playing off each other perfectly. Foxx's Max is nervous and sad while Cruise's Vincent is cold and calculated. Foxx was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film, and while that nomination was much deserved, the actor needed some advice from Michael Mann to nail down his performance. Part of the problem, it seems, came from Foxx trying to impress Tom Cruise. Which is understandable — we'd all like to impress Tom Cruise. But remember: that guy jumps off mountains for fun. He's probably not easily impressed.