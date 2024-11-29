Paul Dano & John Cusack Had To Be Kept Separate During Love & Mercy

The creative mind is a finicky, fragile thing. Sometimes inspiration floods the senses, prompting a flurry of productivity — some of which, if you're lucky, is actually usable if not good! At other times, it's a struggle to write so much as a word, or draw merely a line without everything feeling totally wrong. This is especially frustrating if/when you realize your mood has no impact on your process. You can be downright chipper, and not be able to produce anything of merit. Meanwhile, a low period can provoke great art if you can work through whatever it is that's dragging you down.

And then there is anxiety, the most debilitating force in the creative life. When you find yourself dealing with panic attacks that come on for seemingly no reason at all, you're constantly on guard for the next one, praying like hell that it won't hit at a public event or when you're on deadline. It's a beast, and I don't think I've ever seen it dealt with more accurately than in Bill Pohlad's "Love & Mercy," a moving portrait of The Beach Boys co-founder and musical genius Brian Wilson. The musician's battle with anxiety in the early going of the movie is particularly effective, as we see how the mental tortures that afflicted the brilliant young Wilson (Paul Dano) led in part to his difficult adulthood (embodied by John Cusack).

The difference between the two Brians is striking, as are the faint echoes of the promising youth that occasionally break through the medicated surface of the older man. How did Pohlad, Dano, and Cusack manage to strike such a tricky balance, one that feels spiritually right without ever coming off as imitation?