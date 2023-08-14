13 Times Film Or TV Actors Were Deliberately Kept Apart During Production

The merits of Method acting have often been a matter of debate. But it's true that, in controlled doses, a commitment to the reality of a script can help a performance achieve that next level of authenticity. In other words, we're not suggesting that actors should send their costars dead rats as gifts, but one example that has proven to be effective is the separation of certain actors either on or off-set. Method actors sometimes do this on their own, but it actually occurs more often at the request of a show or movie's director.

Some productions keep actors apart because they are portraying different versions of the same character and the director wants to avoid overlap. Others do it because their characters simply don't meet and, to preserve secrecy, wouldn't want them to meet while production takes place. Still others do it to inspire tension and surprise when characters do meet. You might not even realize it, but some of your favorite movies may feature the moment two or more actors met each other for the very first time!

It's a powerful tool for a variety of genres: romance, thrillers, dramas, comedy, horror, and even the good old-fashioned biopic, all of which are represented in these 13 films and shows that kept actors apart.