Christian Bale & Johnny Depp Had To Be Kept Separate During Public Enemies

Sometimes, to strike the right adversarial or simply awkward dynamic between cast members, you've got to, in the words of The Offspring, keep 'em separated.

Andy Muschietti did this with the kids and Bill Skarsgård while shooting "It," and the young actors responded with genuine terror in their scenes with Pennywise the killer clown. And sometimes the actors remain distant from their co-stars by going method and staying in character throughout the shoot. Daniel Day-Lewis is famous for this, going so far as to speak as Abraham Lincoln when texting with Sally Field during the making of Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln."

Christian Bale is known for going to similar extremes when getting into character. How extreme? Prior to shooting Brad Anderson's 2004 thriller "The Machinist," he dropped a startling 62 pounds to give his character the emaciated look the script called for.

The Oscar-winning actor also took a page out of Day-Lewis' book while shooting Michael Mann's "Public Enemies." Cast as federal lawman Melvin Purvis, Bale thought it would be best if he kept his distance from the actor playing his character's moving target, John Dillinger. And this is how Bale shared a poster with Depp without ever speaking to his co-star on set.