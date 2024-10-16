Why Bill Skarsgard & The Losers Club Were Kept Separate During Stephen King's It

Casting is such a crucial component to crafting a great film that last year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rightly deemed the profession worthy of Oscar recognition. There will now be a Best Casting trophy handed out every March, which has avid Oscar viewers wondering what films would've won the top prize each year prior to 2025 –- and whether that winner would've had to be in the running for Best Picture. Would this have been a way to make sure star-studded romps like "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," "Casino Royale," or "The Cannonball Run" were represented on Hollywood's biggest night? Would a critical misfire like "Heartburn" have been acknowledged just for bringing together the heavyweight acting duo of Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep for the first time? Could films like "The Outsiders" or "Stand by Me" (which should've been a Best Picture contender) have taken home the hardware for bringing together an absurdly talented ensemble of young talent?

If it's a yes to that last question, then it's not hard to imagine Andy Muschietti's 2017 blockbuster "It" getting its Academy due with at least a Best Casting nomination. The Losers Club of Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, and Chosen Jacobs were a natural fit; they didn't have to force laughing at in-jokes because it felt like they'd all grown up together. That's an incredibly hard dynamic to nail.

Also difficult: getting kids to feign terror in the face of unimaginable monstrousness. This is in part because directors like to keep the mood as light as possible on set so as not to leave scars on their young charges' psyches. And then there's the fact that they get to see the monster as a real, hopefully nice person every day at work. How do you whip up terror in an environment like this? For Andy Muschietti, it was a matter of keeping the actor (in this case, Bill Skarsgård) away from the kids until it was time for him to be said monster.