5 Essential King Of The Hill Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Cartoon sitcoms about families have become somewhat commonplace over the years, with many trying to copy the success of the mega-hit "The Simpsons." "King of the Hill" is among the best, and truly stands on its own. Unlike many other sitcoms (animated or otherwise), "King of the Hill" was never heavily focused on its jokes, instead prioritizing an authentic, lived-in world where the characters felt like real people. The result is a series that's comforting to watch because you get to feel like you know the characters like your own neighbors. It's also a sweetly funny slice of Americana that hopefully helps remind us of the good in our real-world neighbors.

Created by "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge, "King of the Hill" follows propane and propane accessories salesman Hank Hill (Judge). He lives in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, with his wife and substitute Spanish teacher, Peggy (Kathy Najimy), and their son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon). Hank's idea of a good time is mowing the lawn or grilling out for his neighbors, and many of the challenges he faces, and lessons he learns, are wholesome and relatable. There's a lot to love about "King of the Hill," but with 13 original seasons and a 14th that works as a revival now streaming on Hulu, it can be intimidating knowing where to start. There are honestly dozens of incredible episodes, but here are five of the best that everyone should check out at least once, regardless of whether they've seen any of the series before.