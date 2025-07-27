King Of The Hill Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

It's been nearly 16 years since "King of the Hill" originally went off the air but in the streaming era, everything old is new again. That being the case, Hulu has resurrected Mike Judge's beloved animated series about Hank Hill and the Hill family who reside in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. Get ready to see an adult Bobby Hill, a retired Hank and Peggy, and oh so much more.

The original series aired for a whopping 14 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009, becoming a staple of the network's animation block right alongside "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." Now, the show is headed to the world of streaming for a new series of adventures. For those who are looking forward to the show's return, we're here to give you everything you need to know about the "King of the Hill" reboot, from when you'll be able to watch it, what it's all about, and who is involved behind the scenes. Let's get into it.