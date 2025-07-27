King Of The Hill Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
It's been nearly 16 years since "King of the Hill" originally went off the air but in the streaming era, everything old is new again. That being the case, Hulu has resurrected Mike Judge's beloved animated series about Hank Hill and the Hill family who reside in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. Get ready to see an adult Bobby Hill, a retired Hank and Peggy, and oh so much more.
The original series aired for a whopping 14 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009, becoming a staple of the network's animation block right alongside "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." Now, the show is headed to the world of streaming for a new series of adventures. For those who are looking forward to the show's return, we're here to give you everything you need to know about the "King of the Hill" reboot, from when you'll be able to watch it, what it's all about, and who is involved behind the scenes. Let's get into it.
What is the release date for the King of the Hill reboot?
"King of the Hill" season 14 is set to premiere on Hulu on Monday, August 4, 2025. The new season will consist of ten episodes, all of which will drop on the streamer simultaneously. Get ready for a binge and plan accordingly.
Previously, Fox was home to "King of the Hill" for its entire 13 season run from 1997 to 2009 before it went off the air. It aired weekly like most traditional shows and streaming wasn't even a thought until after the show wrapped up its initial run. But not unlike the recent "Futurama" revival, the modern streaming landscape provided a new home for the Hill family.
What is the new season of King of the Hill about?
The new season of "King of the Hill" is not a reboot. While it does seem to be welcoming to new audience members, the new season is season 14, picking up with these same characters 15 years later. It's not a full-on reboot with new characters – or new takes on the classic characters – resetting the continuity. That's the first thing. Once again, it's more like the recent season of "Futurama" in that way.
That said, audiences will be entering a new world as we're not picking up in the world of 2009 where Hank Hill and the gang left us. Rather, we're going to see the world of 2025 through the eyes of Hank, Bobby, Peggy, and the rest of these characters. How does Hank react to Uber? What about flavorful, fruity craft beers? Much has happened in the last decade and a half. The official synopsis for season 14 reads as follows:
After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.
Who is directing and writing the King of the Hill reboot?
As of this writing, the full writing and directing team for "King of the Hill" season 14 has yet to be revealed. However, the new season is executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, of "The Office" fame. Kelly Turnbull ("Little Demon," "Ben 10") has confirmed that they directed the first episode of the new season, but it's likely they were involved in more than just a single episode.
"I didn't talk about it much because I didn't want weird a**holes doxxing my emails and trying to break into my portfolio (that doesn't even have KotH boards on it for exactly that reason) but I directed the premiere episode of the revival series," Turnbull said on Bluesky. "I might be biased because I'm so close to it, but I really like the new episodes and I hope other people do too. I read the first script and I was like 'feels like coming home.'"
Saladin Patterson ("Dave") has also joined as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, and Dustin Davis also serve as executive producers. Judge, speaking at Disney's D23 Expo last year (via ScreenRant), discussed how they're approaching the show's return:
"We talked about it being grounded and everyday middle Americans, I think there's something to be said about that. I won't get too into how we're doing it, but it's going to be...We've been gone for a long time, and we're back. Maybe a little older. It's all about revenge, that's what I'm saying."
Who is in the cast of the King of the Hill reboot?
Much of the original voice cast will be returning for the new season of "King of the Hill," including series co-creator Mike Judge in the lead role as Hank Hill. Other returning members include Kathy Najimy ("Hocus Pocus") as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root ("Office Space") as Bill, Pamela Adlon ("Better Things") as Bobby Hill, and Lauren Tom ("Futurama") as both Minh and Connie.
The late Johnny Hardwick did record several episodes as Dale before his passing. Toby Huss, who voiced characters such as Kahn and Cotton Hill previously, will take over for Hardwick moving forward. In other recasting news, Ronnie Chieng ("The Daily Show," "M3GAN") is taking over as the voice of Kahn Souphanousinphone in season 14. Additionally, Jonathan Joss, who was tragically murdered earlier this year, recorded lines as John Redcorn for the revival prior to his passing. It's unclear who will take over for Joss as Redcorn, as the show has already been renewed for season 15.
While the specifics remain elusive, per Variety, the show will also pay tribute to two more late cast members; Brittany Murphy, who voiced Luanne and musician Tom Petty, who voiced Lucky. "We found opportunities to let them be referenced in the show, I feel, in a very respectful way," executive producer Saladin Patterson said.