Hulu's King Of The Hill Reboot Footage Reveals Adult Bobby Hill, And We're Not Ready For This

The opening credits of the original series showed the happenings in the alley on a day-to-day basis, and in order to catch us up, the new intro shows what happened in the 15 years between the show's ending in 2010 and now. It looks like the Hill family moved away and they got a new neighbor, Dale ran for mayor of Arlen, ladies man Boomhauer (Judge) seems to have settled down with a wife and child, COVID-19 made things unpleasant, and now the Hills are back, baby! The official synopsis lays it down for us:

"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

While it's honestly kind of wild to imagine Hank and Peggy in Saudi Arabia, having them move away and come back is a great way to re-introduce Arlen and any changes will have to be explained to them just as much as the audience. As a fan who has been watching since they were a child themselves, seeing Bobby all grown up is a really wonderful thing — cartoon kids almost never get to grow up.

Unfortunately, this return to Arlen also feels somewhat bittersweet, as the voice actors for several characters have died in the years since, including Hardwick (who recorded his lines before passing), Brittany Murphy, who voiced Peggy's niece Luanne, and Tom Petty, who voiced Luanne's husband Lucky. Arlen won't be the same without Luanne and Lucky, but that's kind of like real life, isn't it?

The new season of "King of the Hill" will premiere on Hulu on August 4, 2025.