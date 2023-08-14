King Of The Hill Revival At Hulu Recorded Johnny Hardwick As Dale Gribble Before He Died

"King of the Hill" fans were hit with the sad news last week that Johnny Hardwick, the voice of Hank Hill's longtime friend Dale Gribble, had passed away at 64. Hardwick lent his voice to Dale across all 13 seasons of Mike Judge's animated series, which originally ran from 1997 through 2009. However, "King of the Hill" fans had been looking forward to a series revival of the comedy at Hulu, hot on the heels of the return of Judge's other animated comedy hit "Beavis and Butt-Head" on Paramount + and Comedy Central. But with no window for the revival's return, many have been wondering whether or not Hardwick was able to record lines for Dale's return on the show before his passing. We now have the answer.

TV Line has learned that Hardwick was able to get in the recording booth to complete a couple episodes of the "King of the Hill" revival before his untimely death last week. But considering the fact that Dale Gribble was such a key part of the entertainment ensemble of characters in the animated series, how will the show handle Hardwick's passing?

As of now, 20th Television Animation and Hulu have declined to comment on any future plans for "King of the Hill" and the presence of Dale Gribble in the series. The two companies only released this joint statement on the matter: