Rick & Morty To Replace Justin Roiland With Sound-Alike Voice Actors

"Rick & Morty" will not be going the "Solar Opposites" route in its recast of Justin Roiland; at San Diego Comic-Con today, executive producer Steven Levy assured fans that the roles previously filled by the series co-creator and star will now be played by other actors who are "sound-alikes" (per Variety). The actors in question haven't been announced yet, but Levy also says the team is nearly done figuring out who will take on the role of mad scientist Rick and his teenage grandson Morty. "We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it's gonna be great," he told the assembled crowd at today's panel.

Adult Swim ended its relationship with Roiland in early 2023 after news broke that he was facing charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment. The charges were later dropped, but other accusations against the writer and voice actor emerged in the meantime, with more than one person alleging that Roiland sent them sexual messages when they were underage (per The Gamer). News also surfaced that Roiland had been investigated for inappropriate workplace conduct back in 2020.