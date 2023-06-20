Solar Opposites Replaces Justin Roiland With Dan Stevens – Listen To The New Voice Here
Fans of the hit animated Hulu series "Solar Opposites" might have been a bit nervous about the future of the show after co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was fired from the series after news broke that he faced domestic assault charges. Fortunately, there's some pretty great news to reassure fans of this bizarre little alien family, because it's coming back for season 4 and they've found an amazing replacement for the voice of Roiland's character, Korvo. The curmudgeonly paternal figure of the family, Korvo is often the voice of reason opposite his spouse, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), who is a bit more excitable and silly. Together they're trying to raise their younglings, Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), who have their own bizarre adventures and are collecting shrunken-down humans in a giant terrarium hidden in their bedroom wall.
The Solar-Opposites (yes, that's their "human" last name) are a pretty unconventional TV family, but even they will have to figure out how to explain that Korvo is going to sound very different now. After all, he's going from sounding like Justin Roiland to sounding like British actor Dan Stevens ("Legion," "The Guest"), which is an incredible but rather ... unexplainable upgrade. Thankfully Hulu has released a little teaser trailer that might shed some light on how exactly Korvo ends up with one seriously sexy voice.
Hear Korvo's new voice here
In the teaser trailer, which you can see above, Terry is acting foolishly, having purchased a ridiculously expensive dartboard despite Korvo having been explicit about not doing that exact kind of thing. He then throws a dart and hits Korvo right in the throat, damaging it and removing his ability to speak. Yumyulack, ever the inventor, uses a healing ray of some sort on Korvo but it leaves his voice sounding exactly like Dan Stevens. This isn't Dan Stevens from "The Guest," either, with that accent-less American newscaster voice, this is pure "Downton Abbey" Dan Stevens, dripping with a thick and posh British accent that's enough to make just about anyone swoon. Yumyulack offers to try to fix it again but Terry stops him because he thinks the voice is sexy, so this means that Korvo just sounds like that now!
It's a pretty fun way to take care of the necessary casting change, and going a totally different direction with his voice instead of hiring someone to try and replicate Roiland's particular delivery and pitch is probably the best move possible. This isn't the first animated series Stevens has done a voice for, having done voices for "Love, Death, + Robots," "The Prince," and "The Sea Beast," among others. Is anyone else suddenly very attracted to Korvo, or is that just me?
Season 4 of "Solar Opposites" will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 14, 2023.