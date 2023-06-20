Solar Opposites Replaces Justin Roiland With Dan Stevens – Listen To The New Voice Here

In the teaser trailer, which you can see above, Terry is acting foolishly, having purchased a ridiculously expensive dartboard despite Korvo having been explicit about not doing that exact kind of thing. He then throws a dart and hits Korvo right in the throat, damaging it and removing his ability to speak. Yumyulack, ever the inventor, uses a healing ray of some sort on Korvo but it leaves his voice sounding exactly like Dan Stevens. This isn't Dan Stevens from "The Guest," either, with that accent-less American newscaster voice, this is pure "Downton Abbey" Dan Stevens, dripping with a thick and posh British accent that's enough to make just about anyone swoon. Yumyulack offers to try to fix it again but Terry stops him because he thinks the voice is sexy, so this means that Korvo just sounds like that now!

It's a pretty fun way to take care of the necessary casting change, and going a totally different direction with his voice instead of hiring someone to try and replicate Roiland's particular delivery and pitch is probably the best move possible. This isn't the first animated series Stevens has done a voice for, having done voices for "Love, Death, + Robots," "The Prince," and "The Sea Beast," among others. Is anyone else suddenly very attracted to Korvo, or is that just me?

Season 4 of "Solar Opposites" will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 14, 2023.