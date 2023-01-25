Justin Roiland Has Now Been Fired From Solar Opposites And Koala Man

The fallout from the cloud of domestic violence allegations surrounding Justin Roiland continues to unfold in real time.

Coming fresh on the heels of the news that the hit animated series "Rick & Morty" will continue on without the involvement of the disgraced co-creator and voice star, Roiland has been hit with another parting of ways with a major production. Today, Hulu announced that they will no longer be associated with the figure (who also faces two felony criminal charges for his alleged actions in January 2020), despite his creative influence on two of the streaming service's original animated shows, "Solar Opposites" and the recently-debuted "Koala Man." Roiland, a co-creator and lead voice actor on "Solar Opposites" and an executive producer and voice actor on "Koala Man," has been summarily dropped by both shows only a day after Adult Swim took similar measures with "Rick & Morty."

Notably, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland's overall deal with 20th Television Animation has now been completely nixed, as well. In a statement as terse as it is definitive, Hulu and 20th TV Animation announced: