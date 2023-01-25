Justin Roiland Has Now Been Fired From Solar Opposites And Koala Man
The fallout from the cloud of domestic violence allegations surrounding Justin Roiland continues to unfold in real time.
Coming fresh on the heels of the news that the hit animated series "Rick & Morty" will continue on without the involvement of the disgraced co-creator and voice star, Roiland has been hit with another parting of ways with a major production. Today, Hulu announced that they will no longer be associated with the figure (who also faces two felony criminal charges for his alleged actions in January 2020), despite his creative influence on two of the streaming service's original animated shows, "Solar Opposites" and the recently-debuted "Koala Man." Roiland, a co-creator and lead voice actor on "Solar Opposites" and an executive producer and voice actor on "Koala Man," has been summarily dropped by both shows only a day after Adult Swim took similar measures with "Rick & Morty."
Notably, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland's overall deal with 20th Television Animation has now been completely nixed, as well. In a statement as terse as it is definitive, Hulu and 20th TV Animation announced:
"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland."
A troubled production
With Justin Roiland embroiled in legal trouble, this now marks the second high-profile controversy involving "Solar Opposites." The series is also co-created by Mike McMahan, the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" creative who has been previously accused of wildly unprofessional workplace behavior and homophobic comments. Despite the allegations, however, there is currently no word on McMahan's involvement moving forward.
"Solar Opposites" most recently aired its third season and has been renewed through its fifth. "Koala Man," meanwhile, premiered earlier this month on January 9, 2023. THR also reports that both shows "are slated to continue without Roiland's involvement." Presumably, this means that Roiland's voice roles in both Hulu shows will be recast, though it remains to be seen how they will carry on without him and whether or not his absence will affect the ongoing storylines of each respective series.
Roiland's troubles stem from a January 2020 incident in Orange County, California, with a woman he was dating at the time. The charges of domestic violence only surfaced in the public sphere earlier this year, which includes one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Such unequivocal moves to distance themselves comes after Roiland pled innocent of the charges and has maintained his innocent through his lawyer. According to THR, another court date has been set for late April.