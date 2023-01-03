Koala Man Trailer: A New Everyman Hero To Love In An All-New Version Of Wacky Australia

Never fear, "Koala Man" is here, mate. "Smiling Friends" and "YOLO: Crystal Fantasy" creator Michael Cusack's new Hulu comedy has its very first trailer, and it looks like the show's protagonist is going to be one of my favorite superheroes ever. What can I say? I love an underdog.

In the sneak peek, we're introduced to Kevin, a normal everyday Australian man who takes on the persona of Koala Man at night to rid the streets of his town of crime. The catch is that, of course, he's just a regular dude with no powers, so he doesn't exactly get very far with his own two fists — at first, anyway. Things do seemingly go off the rails at some points in the season, as the trailer shows us many funny bits including a few homages to the George Miller film "Mad Max: Fury Road," an understandable pride point of Australian pride.

According to the showrunners of the series, having the show set in a "surrealist version" of Australia that is based in Cusack's art style allowed for them to dig deep into the specificities that made Australian culture so unique, which is something American audiences have rarely seen in animation. Benji Samit explained in an interview with /Film's own Rafael Motamayor: