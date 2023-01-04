Koala Man Showrunners On Injecting Specificity Into Their Animated Suburban Superhero Story [Exclusive Interview]

There's a joke about Chris Hemsworth and how they send Australian actors to the U.S. So having named Chris Hemsworth as a real person in the show, does that rule him out of being cast? Does that shut that door to you guys, or do you keep that open to get some weird meta thing in there somehow?

Samit: If Chris Hemsworth wants to do the show, we are more than happy to welcome him with open arms. Yeah, we would figure out a way to make it work. [laughs]

Hernandez: And I think that we did make a decision that the world does have some of the touchstones of our world, like real actors, Alexandra Daddario is in that first episode, as you know. She was amazing. Again, a similar situation where we thought, "Well, there's no way that she'll do this." And then she was like, "Yeah, I'd love to." So we were so fortunate. It just makes that joke so much funnier at the end to really have her in that beat.

So I think that we have sort of committed to the world of Koala Man is kind of like our world, except when it's not. And as the series goes along, and as you'll see more episodes, you'll see that there are some really major divergent points along the history of this world. And it gets fairly crazy and complex, but in a really fun way. But it also doesn't preclude us from having people like Chris Hemsworth either as himself or as another character that he might play. That's another fun thing, that we have a lot of options when we're telling these stories and figuring out how to cast them.

I'm curious about having Kevin talk to his Koala Mask, sort of like the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies.

Hernandez: That was exactly the scene that we were thinking of when we wrote that scene. That Green Goblin scene with Willem Dafoe in the first "Spider-Man" movie. And we felt like we always wanted to be funny, but we also wanted the show to have an emotional reality to what it really would be like if your dad had a midlife crisis and turned into this superhero and what would provoke him to do that. We explore the roots of why he becomes Koala Man later in the season, and it's sort of a tragic backstory as it turns out — not heavy, like, depressing, but he's been through some real s***.

And we felt like letting him talk to his own persona, and maybe even a harsher and more black and white version of his persona, felt like a good way to start to explore what he's thinking about and why he cares about all these things and how he perceives himself and how he perceives this superhero persona. And his relationship with the mask actually evolves over the course of the first season. I don't want to spoil it, but he has a separate arc just with his own internal monologue that is really, I think, satisfying. But it starts where you really see the mask is very black and white, even more so than Kevin himself, and that continues to be sort of his sounding board, for better or worse, for the first season, and then things become even more complicated as it goes along.