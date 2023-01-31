The King Of The Hill Revival Gets The Green Light From Hulu, Original Cast Members Returning

"King of the Hill" is coming back. TVLine reports that the much-loved Fox animated sitcom is returning with many key cast and crew members already on board, though this time it'll be with a series order on Hulu. Though the series originally ended in 2009 after 13 seasons, its new iteration will follow propane salesman Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his family and neighbors in the present day.

In addition to co-creator and star Judge's return as both Hank and his mumbling friend Boomhauer, the series will also include Kathy Najimy's Peggy, Pamela Adlon's Bobby, Stephen Root's Bill, and Johnny Hardwick's Dale. Key castmate Toby Huss, who played Hank's belligerent father Cotton, is absent from the lineup, likely since Cotton finally kicked the bucket in the show's twelfth season. Huss, however, also voiced the Laotian character Kahn, so his absence from the initial cast list makes me wonder whether Kahn will be recast — perhaps with a Laotian voice actor.

There will also be another, more tragic absence from the series as Brittany Murphy, who voiced the scene-stealing character Luanne, passed away soon after the show's final season finished airing. There's no word yet on whether Luanne, Hank's niece, will return as a character in the series.