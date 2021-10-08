What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Trailer: A New Docuseries Explores The Life, Career, And Death Of The Clueless Star

Murphy rose to stardom with her very first speaking role in a movie, as the bubbly Tai in 1995's "Clueless." She played bit parts in a number of TV shows before striking it big with more movies roles, including "Girl, Interrupted," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and "Sin City." Murphy was also one of the main voice cast on the Fox animated series "King of the Hill," voicing Hank Hill's airheaded but golden-hearted niece Luanne.

The Max Original two-part documentary series will debut both episodes on Thursday, October 14, 2021 on HBO Max. The documentary is an intimate, in-depth character portrait of Murphy that seeks to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her untimely and tragic death. The series will feature new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her to go "beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood's sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent."

Murphy's relationship with Monjack seems to be a large focus of the documentary, if the trailer is any indication. One interviewee says that "Simon took [Murphy] away. He made sure no one could get to her."

"King of the Hill" co-star Kathy Najimy, who voiced matriarch Peggy Hill, said that during a "little dip" Murphy was having, her decision-making became "muddled" and she fell prey to Monjack's advances. The documentary also follows her struggles with fulfilling Hollywood starlet ideals, including some serious and potentially dangerous weight loss.