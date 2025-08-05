The King Of The Hill Revival's Best Episode Takes Down 2025's Most Loathsome Target

This article contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" season 14, episode 9, "No Hank Left Behind."

In the world of "King of the Hill," one of the most interesting relationship dynamics is between patriarch Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his significantly younger half-brother, Good Hank, also known as G.H. Sibling age gaps are common, but a 40-year gap is less so. It's one of the most interesting aspects of the latter seasons of the show's original run, because it also meant Hank's son Bobby was more than 10 years older than his uncle G.H. With the "King of the Hill" revival series jumping ahead over a decade, this puts Hank and G.H. in a dynamic that, age-wise, resembles something more like a father and son, much to the retired Hank's dismay.

Now a true-blue member of Gen Alpha, G.H. is glued to his phone and can't be bothered to pay his mother Didi (Ashley Gardner) any attention beyond scoffs, sighs, and rolled eyes. Recognizing that her son requires a kind of help that she cannot provide, she begs Hank to take his little brother under his wing and help him as he approaches puberty. Hank, however, struggles to bond with G.H., who is a little too invested in the world he's escaping to online. As it turns out, G.H. wants to attend the Man Made Boot Campinar, a "personal development opportunity" event hosted by G.H.'s favorite online content creator, who promises to improve the "four F-bombs: family, faith, finances, and fitness."

Hank is thrilled that G.H. wants to dedicate time to "good old-fashioned character building" and is willing to be his adult "mantor" for the two-day event. Of course, because Hank is not chronically online like the rest of us, he doesn't realize that G.H. has just signed them both up for a boot camp hosted by Eli, a manosphere grifter in the style of Andrew Tate.