Speak No Evil Helped James McAvoy Understand How Men Get Radicalized Online [Exclusive Interview]

In 2022, director Christian Tafdrup unleashed "Speak No Evil," a bleak, relentless examination of how politeness is one of the quickest ways to put us in danger. By disregarding red flags for the sake of social pleasantries, a Danish couple and their daughter find themselves trapped in the clutches of a Dutch couple at their house in The Netherlands countryside after befriending them while on vacation. But the more the Dutch couple reveal the truths about themselves, the more horrific the Danish family's life becomes.

The film's ending has since earned a notorious reputation, but as Tafdrup recalled in 2023, viewers from around the globe have related to the core conflict of suppressing one's feelings to better perform societal expectations. When it was announced that the horror mavens at Blumhouse were going to remake the film, hardcore horror fans lamented it "unnecessary." But in thinking about Tafdrup's comment, there's an argument to be made for a "Speak No Evil"-esque film for any number of cultural difference pairings between vacationing couples.

The true power of "Speak No Evil" is relatability, forcing audiences to reckon with the painful truth that they too could find themselves victim to nefarious forces by refusing to upset the applecart. For James McAvoy, who plays the charming yet dangerous Paddy in the remake by director James Watkins ("Eden Lake," "Black Mirror"), portraying a convincing figure with heinous intentions also helped him better understand why young men have become prey for radicalization online by perceived "alpha male" figures like Andrew Tate. By switching from Danish/Dutch sensibilities to that of the USA/UK in this version, a new layer of horror emerged.

I recently sat down with McAvoy to talk more about this breakdown of politeness and masculinity, as well as learn what it took for him to enter the headspace of one of the scariest villains of the year.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.