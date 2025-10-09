20 Best TV Performances Of 2025 (So Far)

Laura Birn's portrayal of the positronic robot Demerzel in "Foundation" reached new heights this year. Birn's character started on the sidelines. She had a minor role in season 1 and didn't seem to have much to do with Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his Empire-resetting plan.

Over season 2 and especially in season 3, Demerzel's role has changed. She's emerged from the shadows and, in season 3, she was revealed to be behind several key parts of the plot. In a crazy twist, she was the one who destroyed the Starbridge, despite being bound by the Three Laws of Robotics. She grappled with the Humanity-saving Zeroth Law that guides her, as well, and in the end, her inner struggle culminated in a desperate act of sacrifice and physical destruction at the hands of a deadly serious Brother Darkness (Terrence Mann).

Don't worry, though. Demerzel will be back. By the end of the season, she was revealed as the real protagonist of the show, and her role in the source material doesn't end here anyway. Here's the thing. Demerzel is already an important part of the plot, but in the books, the character is quiet, off-screen, and tucked away for most of the story. Birn's performance has brought the robot into the limelight. The stunning blend of automaton and emotion has become one of the hallmarks of the show — and it goes down as a top performance of the year, to boot. (Jaron Pak)