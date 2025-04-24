Kaitlyn Dever Is The Perfect Abby – And Some Last Of Us Fans Miss The Point Entirely

This article contains spoilers for both "The Last of Us" on HBO, particularly Season 2 Episode 2, "Through the Valley," and the 2020 video game "The Last of Us Part II." If you don't want to read any game spoilers, stop reading now!

In "Through the Valley," the second episode of the sophomore season of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us," fans of the original Naughty Dog game series got the moment they've been waiting for (and likely dreading). Joel Miller, the protagonist of the story played by Pedro Pascal, meets a bloody, grotesque end at the hands of Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever), the daughter of a man Joel once killed to save his own (surrogate) daughter, Ellie (Bella Ramsey). I'm not saying anyone should be happy about this. The scene is, to put it lightly, gutting to watch. Ramsey's performance as Ellie, who's pinned to the floor and begging for Joel's life, is absolutely heartbreaking. And then there's Dever, who takes Abby — the character made infamous in 2020's "The Last of Us Part II" — to a psychopathic extreme, snarling and taunting Joel in his final moments and taking apparent delight in beating him so hard that she snaps the shaft of a golf club, the jagged end of which she drives into his neck to finish the job.

Abby's actress from the game, Laura Bailey, who performed the role in the game using her voice and with motion-capture, faced extreme backlash after people played through this scene, to the point where some "fans" of "The Last of Us Part II" threatened her safety. I genuinely worry that Dever, an actress who's been working steadily since 2011, is going to end up in similarly cruel crosshairs. She shouldn't. Dever is perfect as Abby, lack of an overly ripped body be damned. (What's funny, though, is that Abby's incredibly built physique in the game also made people mad, so to see complaints about it in the wilds of the Internet is genuinely frustrating.)

Here's what Dever does to make Abby so captivating, aided by some clever writing choices by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. We get a scene (that's not in the game) where, in a dream, present-day Abby walks through the Firefly hospital where Joel killed her father, only to be advised by her past self, establishing the genuine pain and sadness in Abby's heart. Then, in the major scene where Abby kills Joel, Dever imbues Abby with a rage that feels utterly all-consuming with a clearly discernable tinge of real grief, both for her father and over what she's about to do. She's brilliant. Anyone who doubted this casting choice should be eating their words.

